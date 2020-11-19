Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,656,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 325,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,623,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

