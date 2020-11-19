Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.45.

ANET opened at $272.03 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $280.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average of $222.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,448 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,123. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

