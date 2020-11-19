Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.21. Ashford shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

About Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

