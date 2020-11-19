Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.21. Ashford shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.