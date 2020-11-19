Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.21. Ashford shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $147,752 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Ashford Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

