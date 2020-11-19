Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Sells $107,108.23 in Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASPN opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

