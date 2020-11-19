Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.01. Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 985 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

About Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

