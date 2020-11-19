Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $105,800.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AAWW opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

