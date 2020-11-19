Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.44.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $193.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.17. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.51, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atlassian by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 238.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

