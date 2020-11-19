Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 817,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,487,000 after purchasing an additional 191,030 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 183.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

