Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.35

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.35 and last traded at C$90.88, with a volume of 1345796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$94.07 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.96.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.24.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.