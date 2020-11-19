Barclays Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $63.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

