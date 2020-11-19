BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLU. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.74.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,576,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,490,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 955,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 3,469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 550,350 shares during the period.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

