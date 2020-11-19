BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in October

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 728.0 days.

Shares of BerGenBio ASA stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. BerGenBio ASA has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

