Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.50

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 84.25 ($1.10), with a volume of 691944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

