BlackRock Inc. Acquires 334,645 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,645 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.49% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $792,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 338,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 434,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 388,050 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

