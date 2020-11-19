BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.50% of Fidelity National Financial worth $868,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $366,608,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $117,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,934 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 406.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,214,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 974,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $1,520,810.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,941.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,591,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

