BlackRock Inc. Buys 919,799 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $784,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after buying an additional 222,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after buying an additional 245,873 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,492,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,059,000 after buying an additional 84,706 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

