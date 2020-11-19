BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,826,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 283,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $829,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 583,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 116,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

