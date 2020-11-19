BlackRock Inc. Has $767.78 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 47.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,389,192 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $767,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

