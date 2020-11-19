BlackRock Inc. Has $794.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,673,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.47% of Ally Financial worth $794,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

