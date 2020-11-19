BlackRock Inc. Has $902.50 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,171,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $902,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

United Rentals stock opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

