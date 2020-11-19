BlackRock Inc. Has $910.05 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.57% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $910,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

