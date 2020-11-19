BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.46% of Avery Dennison worth $795,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avery Dennison by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

AVY stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

