BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.72% of Darling Ingredients worth $800,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,683 shares of company stock worth $5,257,307. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

