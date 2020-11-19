BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,717 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.38% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $787,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

