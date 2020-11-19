BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,863,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170,623 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of Leidos worth $790,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.