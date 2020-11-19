BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $902,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLM opened at $269.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

