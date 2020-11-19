BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amedisys worth $919,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $241.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $273.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

