BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,397,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.19% of Waste Connections worth $871,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

