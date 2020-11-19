BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $779,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $36.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

