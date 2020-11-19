BlackRock Inc. Sells 123,307 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Watsco worth $796,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after buying an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 639,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Watsco stock opened at $232.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

