BlackRock Inc. Sells 313,976 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,443,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.54% of Liberty Broadband worth $920,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,702,000 after buying an additional 121,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,245,000 after buying an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after buying an additional 400,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 920,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,100,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $157.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $158.70.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.