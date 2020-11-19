BlackRock Inc. Sells 404,127 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,720,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.27% of W. R. Berkley worth $900,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $68.91 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

