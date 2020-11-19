BlackRock Inc. Sells 448,984 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,535,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of CyrusOne worth $947,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $71.17 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

