Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 101 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after acquiring an additional 289,347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 241,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

SWK stock opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $190.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

