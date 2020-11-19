Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,666 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,922,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 329,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

