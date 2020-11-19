Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 654 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.