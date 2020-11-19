Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,745 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $121.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

