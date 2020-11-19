Blair William & Co. IL Buys 221 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 41.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $218.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.51 and its 200 day moving average is $199.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

