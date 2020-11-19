Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $184.60 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average of $163.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

