Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

