Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

