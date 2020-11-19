Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $143.05. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

