Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.14 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

