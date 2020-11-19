Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 327.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

RY stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.43%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

