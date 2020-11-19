Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 56.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,027.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $45.71 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.