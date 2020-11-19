Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.74 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

