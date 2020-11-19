Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.76 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

