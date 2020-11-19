Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 722,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

